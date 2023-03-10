Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins has announced that he will retire at the end of Super League 2023

CATALANS DRAGONS star Sam Tomkins has announced that he will be retiring at the end of Super League 2023.

He will, however, be staying at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in a coaching role, with the fullback announcing the news live on Sky Sports earlier tonight.

“I’ve got that many issues in my knee that I can’t really go on much longer,” Tomkins said live on Sky Sports. “I had to go in and say I didn’t have long left.”

“It’s a strange feeling knowing that it is coming to an end and even speaking about it, it doesn’t feel real yet.

“I want to go out a winner this year. My hunger to win is exactly the same as it was all those years ago when I had no beard, a mullet and bleach-blonde hair.”