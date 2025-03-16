Challenge Cup draw details as quarter-final line-up confirmed

THE Challenge Cup quarter-final draw will involve only Super League sides – but holders Wigan Warriors aren’t among them after being on the wrong end of the shock result of the round.

Matt Peet’s side let slip a 22-6 half-time lead at home to Hull FC to lose 22-26.

While Wigan’s trophy run will come to an end, after winning the last six available to them, the result – sealed by a Lewis Martin hat-trick – confirmed Hull as a growing force.

“Two weeks in a row now they have given me heart palpitations,” said Hull coach John Cartwright, in reference to the previous week’s extra-time draw with Leigh Leopards.

“I am really pleased and very happy for the boys. They are the ones that put in all the hard work when it comes to training and game day, so I am very happy for them.”

Wigan’s exit blows the competition wide open, with all of the remaining eight likely to harbour ambitions of winning at Wembley.

Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils only just made it through, with late surges getting them past second-tier opposition in Widnes Vikings and Bradford Bulls respectively.

Hull KR, Catalans Dragons and Leigh also beat Championship sides while St Helens and Wakefield Trinity won all-Super League affairs.

The draw for the next stage will be held tomorrow (Monday) at 9.15pm, as part of a Rugby League Hour programme on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Mark Chapman will present while two past Challenge Cup winners, Adrian Morley and Jon Wilkin, conduct the draw.

Quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of April 4-6, with semi-finals to follow on May 10 and 11 before the June 7 showpiece.