Castleford Tigers announce sixth signing ahead of new Super League season with acquisition of ex-Hull KR back Sam Wood

COACHLESS CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their sixth signing ahead of the new Super League season with the acquisition of Hull KR back Sam Wood.

Wood can play as a centre or a winger and has featured for Hull KR on 33 occasions after making the switch in 2022 from Huddersfield Giants, where he came through the academy system and played 52 times at senior level.

The 26-year-old outside back has had a plethora of loan spells throughout his development. He was involved in two dual reg spells with Oldham, one with Workington and also went on loan to Halifax, Batley and Dewsbury.

Wood is eager to compete at the highest level and spoke of his pride to get the move over the line with the Tigers.

“I’m buzzing! it’s a real good opportunity for me personally to come to Castleford for an extended period of time where I can settle, and I know where I’m going to be playing my rugby for the next three years.

“I’m at a point in my life now where I want some stability and want to be at a club where I can really make it my own, put my imprint on the club and fight for that starting shirt to really become a part of that club.

“I leave everything on the field for the fans and I’ll try my very best every week. I know they’re a passionate group and they turn out in their numbers, so I’ll be trying to repay them week in, week out.”

