New Hull FC signing Jake Clifford reportedly has interesting clause in Super League contract

HULL FC announced a major coup last night in the shape of NRL halfback Jake Clifford.

Just 24 years of age, Clifford has found it tough going at the Newcastle Knights in 2022 despite starting the season like a house on fire.

In and out of the side and void of confidence, Clifford has made the move to Super League to sign with Tony Smith’s new side, Hull FC.

It’s a brilliant signing for the Black and Whites considering that the 24-year-old was once one of the highest-rated young halfbacks Down Under and it’s safe to say that Smith’s man management will certainly help get the best out of Clifford.

Having said that, a report in Australia from the Daily Telegraph has claimed that Clifford has an interesting clause in his contract at Hull.

The publication said: “It is understood Clifford has signed a two-year deal but the contract has an option that will allow him to return to the NRL at any point,” according to the Daily Telegraph.

Of course, being just 24, it perhaps isn’t surprising if that is the case considering past players such as Jackson Hastings have served Super League for a number of years before trying their hand once more in the NRL.

However, Clifford’s signing for Hull is a real statement of intent at present with four other recruits – Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer, Jake Trueman and Clifford’s Newcastle teammate Tex Hoy – completing a very satisfying recruitment drive for 2023.