New Castleford Tigers recruit Billy Tsikrikas to touch down imminently ahead of Hull KR clash

NEW Castleford Tigers recruit Billy Tsikrikas will be touching down as soon as possible in the UK as he prepares for life in West Yorkshire until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Tsikrikas, a Greek international but an Australian native, has joined Castleford on a loan deal until the end of the season from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

However, Tigers fans won’t have long to wait to see him in action with League Express understanding that the towering prop will be in line to make his debut against Hull KR next weekend.

Castleford travel to Craven Park next Friday night to take on the Robins and will also be boosted by fellow new signing Alex Foster as well as the likes of Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Nathan Massey, Jason Qareqare and George Lawler all returning for Andy Last’s side for the crunch fixture in East Yorkshire.

Tsikrikas, meanwhile, is highly thought of Down Under with Last revealing that it was former Hull FC prop Mark O’Meley that recommended him to the Castleford boss.

“Billy has been playing for the Bulldogs NSW team and playing big minutes due to the big engine he has,” Last said.

“I spoke with Mark O’Meley a former front rower who I coached and has been coaching Billy who spoke highly of him regards his attitude and his effort areas during games.

“Billy has an opportunity to show us what he is capable of during these latter stages of the season.”