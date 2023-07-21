Challenge Cup semi-final predictions as Leigh Leopards take on St Helens and Hull KR clash with Wigan Warriors

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are just around the corner as Leigh Leopards get ready to take on St Helens as Hull KR clash with Wigan Warriors.

Leigh’s fixture against Saints will take place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium whilst KR’s battle against Wigan will be held at Headingley.

But, how will the semi-finals go?

St Helens vs Leigh Leopards

What an interesting clash this promises to be as Saints take on Leigh with a spot at Wembley up for grabs. The Leopards have been one of the success stories of 2023 so far, sitting pretty in second in the Super League table whilst Paul Wellens’ men sit in fourth – four points behind Leigh. With the Challenge Cup semi-finals, however, form book goes out of the window.

That being said, Saints will be without Mark Percival and James Roby after the duo took head knocks in the loss against Catalans last weekend. To make matters potentially worse for Wellens, there will be late fitness checks on Tommy Makinson, Joe Batchelor and Tee Ritson to see if they can play a part on Saturday, but Curtis Sironen is out.

Leigh, meanwhile, will be picking from the same, small squad that did a job on Salford last weekend.

It promises to be an absolute cracker, but Adrian Lam’s men have been different gravy in 2023 and they could well earn a spot at Wembley with a brilliant win here.

Leigh by 4

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

The second semi-final also promises to be an absolute cracker as Hull KR go up against Leigh at Headingley on Sunday evening. Both Rovers and Wigan go into this one with a win under their belts following respective triumphs over Leeds and Warrington.

However, though KR will welcome back Mikey Lewis and Kane Linnett, Dean Hadley will be out with concussion as Ryan Hall, Elliot Minchella and Jimmy Keinhorst are doubts.

Wigan, meanwhile, could welcome back Willie Isa from injury as Kai Pearce-Paul came through the win over Warrington unscathed.

It will be an interesting clash at Leeds on Sunday, but Matt Peet’s men are defending the Challenge Cup so expect the Warriors to rise to the occasion.

Wigan by 6