New club’s move for ex-Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho breaks down due to failed medical

CATALANS DRAGONS prop Siosiua Taukeiaho has FAILED a medical that would have seen him sign on the dotted line for NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

Taukeiaho was released by the French club by mutual consent after just one season, allowing the Tonga international to take up an opportunity closer to home.

The former Sydney Roosters prop had cited family as the reason for his early departure from Catalans, with a move to Canterbury widely expected to take shape for 2024.

However, it has been reported this morning by Channel 9 that Taukeiaho has failed his medical with the Bulldogs which would rule him out of the start of the 2024 season.

“Siosiua Taukeiaho will not be joining the Bulldogs,” Weidler said.

“He had a medical with the Bulldogs last week and he failed that. He has a foot injury that will require surgery and he won’t be ready for the start of next year.

“He will not be joining the Bulldogs.”

Where that leaves Taukeiaho remains to be seen, but he will not be a Catalans or Canterbury player next season.

