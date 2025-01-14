New head coach outlines potential for move for ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall

NEW Sheffield Eagles head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that he “wouldn’t be against” the idea of bringing in former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos winger Liam Tindall.

Tindall had been training with Bradford Bulls in the off-season in a bid to keep fit, with a potential deal between the Bulls and Tindall appearing likely.

However, the 23-year-old has exited Odsal, but his next move has yet to be announced with Sheffield one club said to have been looking at a possible move.

Now, Lingard has revealed that he would be keen to bring in Tindall, telling League Express: “I’ve not spoken to Liam Tindall at all, but I wouldn’t be against it if the offer to do so came up.”

Tindall was only brought to Hull FC ahead of last season with the ex-Leeds Rhinos academy product one of former boss’ Tony Smith’s signings.

However, the winger played just three times and spent time on-loan with Bradford in 2024, registering four appearances.

But, Bradford head coach Brian Noble confirmed that Tindall had left Odsal last week, telling the Telegraph and Argus: “He has aspirations to play rugby somewhere, but it won’t be for us in the short-term.

“We’re good friends with Liam and he’s good friends with us, so should his circumstances change, I’m sure he’ll keep us in the loop.”