Salford Red Devils centre Tim Lafai sparks interest from Super League rivals

SALFORD RED DEVILS centre Tim Lafai has sparked interest from Super League rivals, League Express can exclusively reveal.

That follows the news, first revealed by Rugby League Live, that Salford could be forced into a firesale in a bid to raise the necessary funds to survive.

Of course, Salford only received the £500,000 advance on their central distribution funding in late November last year, but the situation is still dire, with over £700,000 the latest figure being bandied about.

In doing so, according to Rugby League Live, clubs could be granted special dispensation and salary cap/quota relief in order to bring in Salford players, with the governing body instructing rival Super League sides to outline their desired offers.

Lafai joined the Red Devils back in 2022 and has gone on to be one of the club’s best signings in recent history, registering 19 tries in 64 appearances on the left edge.

The 33-year-old was given a lifeline by Salford three years ago when his rugby league career seemed to be on the scrapheap after a failed spell at Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.