IT’S “Super League or bust” for Wests Tigers’ much-maligned playmaker Jayden Sullivan, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

Sullivan, who failed to impress during the 2024 NRL season in his first year as a Tigers player, was apparently offered to the St George Illawarra Dragons as a potential replacement for Ben Hunt.

That was according to The Daily Telegraph, but the Dragons rejected any chance of taking Sullivan on due to a lack of salary cap space.

The report says: “The most significant the expected departure of half Jayden Sullivan, who was offered for virtually nothing to return to his former club the Dragons.

“Saints weren’t interested. The concern with Sullivan isn’t related to discipline or team harmony. Officials at the club like Sullivan and have no concerns with his work ethic or personality.

“The issue is that the club is overloaded in the halves and Sullivan is on a fat contract that means their salary cap and squad are out of sync.”

The Mole has, in turn, explained that Super League is the only destination now available for Sullivan after his NRL chances now appear extremely limited.

Dragons won’t be taking back Bud Sullivan from Tigers.

Super League or bust. — The Mole (@9_Moley) November 11, 2024

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast