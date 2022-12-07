Canterbury Bulldogs release fullback immediately – could he make Super League move?

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS have released fullback Corey Allan from his contract immediately, prompting claims that he is heading for Super League or a rival NRL club.

Allan, who still had one year left on his Canterbury contract, was announced as leaving earlier on tonight in a short statement on the Bulldogs’ website.

It said: “Corey Allan has been released from the final year of his contract with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, effective immediately.

“We thank Corey for his two years of service to the Bulldogs and wish him all the best for the future.”

Only three Super League clubs have a quota space remaining to fill with the Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils still missing a potential piece of the jigsaw.

Of course, Leigh were rocked last week by the departure of Nene MacDonald to the Leeds Rhinos as well as the reported exit of Blake Ferguson on compassionate grounds.

That being said, it is widely believed that he is heading to the Sydney Roosters on a one-year deal.