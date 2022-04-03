Challenge Cup means historic TV exposure for Catalans Dragons

Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final between Catalans Dragons and holders St Helens will receive more television exposure than any other game at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The match, which starts at 2.30pm UK time, will be screened live in the UK on BBC1 and, for the first time, simultaneously broadcast on free-to-air national TV in France.

Catalans, the 2018 winners, have struck a deal with the France 3 Occitanie channel to televise the match and the club is working hard to fill the stadium to create a vibrant atmosphere for viewers in both countries.

Dragons commercial manager Christophe Levy said: “The exposure we will have with the game live on two national free-to-air channels in France and England is an extraordinary opportunity for the Dragons.

“We will offer a unique media coverage to our private and public partners.”

Sunday’s clash between Wakefield and Wigan, also kicking-off at 2.30pm, will be live on BBC2.

Premier Sports will show Hull KR against Castleford on Friday (7.45pm) and Huddersfield versus Hull on Saturday (5pm).

Quarter-final schedule:

Friday: Hull KR v Castleford (7.45pm, live on Premier Sports).

Saturday: Catalans v St Helens (2.30pm, live on BBC1 and France 3 Occitanie), Huddersfield v Hull FC (5pm, live on Premier Sports).

Sunday: Wakefield v Wigan (2.30pm, live on BBC2).

