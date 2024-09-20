Super League side’s new stadium capacity and opening date revealed as Huddersfield Giants gear up for new era

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS shocked the rugby league fraternity last week by announcing that a new stadium is now in the pipeline.

The John Smith’s Stadium has been the home for the Giants since its erection back in 1994, but it’s fair to say that the venue has lost its magic.

Dwindling crowds and a distinct lack of atmosphere – as well as the fact that the Giants don’t actually own the stadium – has prompted owner Ken Davy into thinking elsewhere.

And, at Huddersfield’s awards night last Friday, Davy announced that the club would be looking to move stadium, with Giants legend and and ambassador Eorl Crabtree revealing more about what could be expected.

“Nobody expected this announcement from our chairman Ken Davy,” Crabtree posted on LinkedIn.

“The Huddersfield Giants RLFC are to build their own stadium with an expected capacity of 9,000 in the next 3 years. This is a statement of intent and brilliant news for Huddersfield and rugby league in general.

“On a personal level, I can’t wait for the commercial opportunities it will create.”

The Giants ended their 2024 Super League campaign last night with a 34-10 win over Castleford Tigers.

