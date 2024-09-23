One Super League player banned following last round of regular season

JUST one Super League player has been banned today following the last round of the regular season.

That man is Hull FC forward Yusuf Aydin, who has been charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact and has such been given a one-match penalty notice.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele has escaped a ban following his yellow card in Leigh’s 18-12 win over St Helens last weekend.

Leutele was sinbinned for contacting the head of St Helens winger Tommy Makinson, however, he has not been banned with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel deciding: “Contact is secondary and low force. Sin bin sufficient.”

Of course, Hull KR will be heading to their Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night to fight the two-match suspension handed to captain Elliot Minchella.

If Rovers are successful in downgrading the Grade B charge, then Minchella would be free to play in the club’s semi-final clash next weekend.

