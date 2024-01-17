New Super League streaming platform created for the 2024 season with pricing, launch date and name revealed

A new Super League streaming platform has been created for the 2024 season.

The launch of ‘Super League Plus’ will come into being on January 23, with the platform offering rugby league fans the ability to watch every single game of next season’s competition – and without having a Sky Sports subscription.

Sky will be broadcasting all six games from every round of Super League in 2024. For the first 15 rounds, those games will be on their linear channels.

After that, it is expected that games will be on a streaming platform, with ‘Super League Plus’ giving fans the ability to watch any game they want throughout the year.

It will be a subscription-based offer, with the model along the lines of Netflix but for rugby league, an RFL spokesperson has confirmed to League Express.

There will be two games per round which will be Sky’s main selections and those games won’t be available live on the app – though they will be available 48 hours later.

All other games will be shown live on the app – which will also include other features such as archive content such as previous Super League Grand Finals.

In terms of pricing, those details to come later in the month when ‘Super League Plus’ is launched. But the match fee will likely be along the lines of previous Our League pay per view games – £6.49 in advance, £10 on the day.

There will also be monthly and annual subscription options which will be great value, with Sky not yet possessing their own streaming service.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.