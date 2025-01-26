Challenge Cup third-round line-up as Scott Taylor hails history-making Goole Vikings

GOOLE coach Scott Taylor has hailed his side’s historic Challenge Cup victory over London on Saturday as “a proud day for everyone associated with the club and the town.”

The Vikings made history in their first official professional game as they came from 10-0 down to clinch a thrilling 17-10 win in a game that was streamed on the BBC website.

Tries from Tom Halliday, Thomas Minns and Mackenzie Harman, with a field-goal from Reece Dean, sealed victory in the capital.

“It’s a really proud day for everyone associated with the club and the town, and a reward for all the hard work that has gone into the club on and off the field over the last few months,” said Taylor.

“To come away with a win like that against a side that played in Super League last season was fantastic, and brilliant for everyone involved. We couldn’t be prouder of the boys.

“They all really stepped up to the plate and gave it their all. Every player put in a performance today and did the badge proud. It was a genuine team effort all around.”

The Vikings were backed by a small but vocal travelling support, with some fans boarding the official coach travel at 5am to make the long trip to the capital, whilst in Goole there were reports of fans packing the local pubs to watch the match on the BBC.

And Taylor was delighted to give them something to celebrate: “It was great to see the fans come down from Goole – it’s fantastic support for a new club.

“That wasn’t lost on the staff and the players. It’s really appreciated by everyone.

“To hear about all the fans back home tuning in too, it’s just great for the club and the town—hopefully, we made them proud. Fingers crossed, we get a few down to watch us play our home games.”

Next up for the Vikings is a home tie against Super League opponents Wakefield Trinity in the third round of the Challenge Cup at the Victoria Pleasure Ground on the weekend of February 8/9.

Goole are one of four League One clubs preparing to host Super League opposition in the next stage.

Workington will face 2023 Challenge Cup winners Leigh in the third round following a comfortable win over the Royal Navy in Portsmouth on Sunday, Whitehaven are to face Warrington after beating Swinton, and Salford await Midlands after their defeat of Siddal.

Three community clubs – Wests Warriors, West Hull and York Acorn – will face Super League opposition in Leeds, St Helens and Hull FC respectively.

Sheffield have set themselves up for a 1998 Challenge Cup Final rematch against current holders Wigan following their defeat of NCL side West Bowling.

Kyle Eastmond celebrated his first game at the helm of Halifax with a win against Thatto Heath and will now welcome Catalans to The Shay.

One second-round tie is still outstanding, with Keighley hosting York on Sunday (February 2, 3pm) and the winners travelling to Hull KR in the third round.

Third-round fixtures

Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity

York Acorn v Hull FC

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers

Hunslet v Huddersfield Giants

Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons

West Hull v St Helens

Workington Town v Leigh Leopards

Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils

Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves

Keighley Cougars or York Knights v Hull KR

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors

Oldham v Barrow Raiders

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams

North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge

To be played over the weekend of February 8/9.