Super League schedule confirmed for final round

The four teams fighting for Super League survival will all kick-off at the same time in the final round of fixtures.

Wakefield, Huddersfield, Hull Kingston Rovers and London will all play on Friday night with the games starting at 7:45.

Trinity’s game at home to the Broncos will be the televised game, with Huddersfield’s match with Catalans and the Robins’ trip to Salford likely to be featured prominently during the broadcast.

London must win to ensure they survive given their inferior points difference, but will be safe if they can overcome Wakefield.

Sky have also confirmed that Wigan’s home game at Castleford will be Thursday’s televised game.

Leeds’ home game with Warrington will also take place on Friday, as will Hull FC’s game with Saints.

Meanwhile, Sky are also expected to confirm that the first round of the Championship play-offs will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday of next week, leaving viewers with plenty of action to get stuck into next week. Toronto, Toulouse, York, Leigh and Featherstone will be the five teams in the play-offs, though the final positions are yet to be decided.

THURSDAY

Wigan v Castleford (7:45)

FRIDAY (ALL 7:45)

Huddersfield v Catalans

Hull v St Helens

Leeds v Warrington

Salford v Hull KR

Wakefield v London