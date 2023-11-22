Rugby league fans rage as Super League’s Magic Weekend breaks new ground at Elland Road

IT’S fair to say that the decision to move Super League’s Magic Weekend to Elland Road and away from St James’ Park has gone down like a lead balloon with the rugby league fraternity.

The concept, which has proved to be highly popular in Newcastle, has been given a new home in Leeds for the 2024 season with organisers stating that the change in date from June to August to accommodate the Challenge Cup Final was the main reason.

On Saturday August 17, Hull FC and London Broncos will kick off the event, with Wigan Warriors and St Helens doing battle in the second clash as Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos round things off last on Saturday.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils with Catalans Dragons and Hull KR the middle fixture before Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers round the weekend off.

However, it’s not exactly been received well by rugby league fans who took to X to show their displeasure.

One fan said: “I have absolutely zero interest in this.”

Another echoed those sentiments, stating: “I don’t know if you’re expecting us to be happy about this, but there’s not single Rugby League fan in the country who likes Elland Road. I doubt the Leeds United fans are overjoyed about this either.

“Massive mistake. Sounds like you’re trying to justify scrapping it.”

That proved to be the consensus amongst fans: “That’s a big nope then. Cramped seating. Zero places to go or things to do near the stadium. Who the hell makes these decisions?”

Another pointed to the fixture planning over the weekend: “Pointless event at a rubbish venue. Fixtures are dreadful and why have they been split with the 4 biggest clubs all on the same day? That Sunday is going to be incredibly empty…”

Another also questioned the Sunday fixture planning: “Absolutely pointless having it at Leeds and then Sunday fixtures are pants. It’s a ploy from super league to say the fans are sick of magic so they can bin the concept of. Shame as magic use to be amazing and now rugby union planning on doing there own version.”

The consensus was quite damning: “Think you’re gonna be sat there on your own then because nobody else is going. Out of all the places it could be held. Elland Road is the worst choice of the lot. Awful ground. Absolute waste of time having a magic weekend there.”

Another posted: “The RFL really have got this wrong! Dreadful decision. Absolutely nothing around the stadium and it’s almost an hour walk into Leeds centre. Should have been at the Etihad. Could have had the wheelchair games all in the same area.”

