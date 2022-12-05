Newcastle Knights confirm big signing of Super League duo

THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signing of Super League players Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Pearce-Paul, 21, has been a standout performer in Super League, playing 38 matches in the back row for the Wigan Warriors since his debut in round 14, 2020 against St. Helens.

Born and raised in London, Pearce-Paul joined Wigan from the London Broncos academy in 2019 and has since gone on to represent his country, scoring a try on debut in England’s 94-4 victory over Greece at the recent Rugby League World Cup.

Standing at 196cms tall, and tipping the scales at 104 kgs, the young forward presents a unique mixture of size, skill, speed and strength.

Pryce, who turns 20 today, has made 28 Super League appearances for the Huddersfield Giants since debuting against Catalan Dragons in round 12, 2021.

The son of former England and Great Britain great Leon Pryce, the dynamic ballplayer is equally at home at five-eighth or fullback with his versatility and speed making him one of Super League’s most dangerous attacking players.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr says Pearce-Paul and Pryce will add further depth to the roster for 2024 and 2025.

“These are important signings for The Knights,” Parr said.

“We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

“We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive.”

Pearce-Paul and Pryce will relocate to Australia and join the Newcastle Knights for preseason 2024, once they have fulfilled their current commitments at their respective clubs.