Super League Grand Final draws in disappointing TV audience

THE 2025 Super League Grand Final took place on Saturday evening, with Wigan Warriors eventually running out 9-2 winners over Hull KR.

It was a tremendous spectacle of brutal defence and an incredible piece of skill from Bevan French to separate the two sides.

Whilst just over 68,000 people flocked to Old Trafford in the heart of Manchester on Saturday, the TV audience numbers were rather disappointing to say the least.

According to Rugby League On TV, the final averaged just 269,000 viewers, with a 373,000 average on Sky Sports Main Event.

That equated to just 2.3 per cent of the overall audience share.

Grand Final did 269k average & 373k average on Sky Sports Main Event. 2.3% audience share. No overnights are given for Sports + so these will add on. Shoes that having the Grand Final on the international weekend works well. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) October 13, 2024

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast