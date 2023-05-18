Newcastle Knights star not ruling out Super League move

WITH Super League clubs keen to build for 2024 and beyond, recruitment and retention has been the name of the game.

As is the case every year, some northern hemisphere clubs look Down Under for inspiration with the likes of Sauaso Sue, Sam Lisone, Adam Keighran and Paul Vaughan all making the move from the NRL to Super League for 2023.

Now it appears as though another forward could make that soon move with Newcastle Knights second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon not ruling out a move to Super League for 2024 and beyond, according to the Newcastle Herald.

Of course, all eyes will be on whether or not Fitzgibbon would link up with his former assistant coach at the Knights – Willie Peters – who is currently in charge of Hull KR.

Peters has ensured a dramatic upturn in form for the East Yorkshire side, with Rovers sitting pretty inside the top four on the Super League table.

Fitzgibbon, who is just 29, has made 108 appearances for Newcastle since debuting for the club back in 2015.