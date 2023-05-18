Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth’s admission on forward linked to Super League rival

AS Super League clubs prepare to bolster their squads for 2024 and beyond, it’s unsurprising that stars are getting linked to different sides.

One of those being linked with the Castleford Tigers is Wakefield Trinity forward Jordy Crowther, who has earned a reputation for himself over the past few years as a solid, dependable back-rower or hooker.

However, for Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth, it is a move that he has yet to become aware of.

“I’ve not seen it, I’ve got a good relationship with Jordy but I’ve not seen it,” Applegarth said.

“I’m sure if there’s anything to announce in due time it would get announced but we haven’t really spoken about that.

“We’re focused on ourselves and our own standards because it’s fair to say it’s not been there.”