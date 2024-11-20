Sam Burgess reveals all on how he got Warrington Wolves coaching job

SAM BURGESS has now been in charge of the Warrington Wolves for over a year.

In that time, the former England and South Sydney Rabbitohs hero has transformed the Cheshire club from nearly men to silverware challengers.

When Burgess was appointed head coach – which was the 35-year-old’s first professional head coaching role – there was shock.

But, now Burgess himself has explained how the move came about.

“I rang Simon Moran. I rang Simon and I told him I could help the club. I told him I believed that I could break the drought,” Burgess explained on The Eddie and Stevo Podcast.

“I don’t know if she took me seriously to begin with, but as the next day passed I shot him another message and told him I was serious.

“I knew it was a bit of a long shot because I’m a young coach and nobody knows too much about my coaching credentials, but I believed I could cut through to the playing group so we sat down and had a formal interview.

“It moved pretty quick. No one had to sell me anything, I know about Warrington, I’ve known Simon for a number of years, probably 10-15 years. Not as close as I know Russell, but I’ve known him through Russell.

“I know how passionate about the club he is, so I just called him directly and that’s where it started really.”

