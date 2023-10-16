Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell on what makes Matt Peet special as head coach of the Super League club

IT’S fair to say Wigan Warriors are a club on the up.

Challenge Cup winners in 2022 to Super League Grand Final champions in 2023, the Warriors are beginning to build a dynasty under head coach Matt Peet.

Heralded as one of the most talented up-and-coming British coaches in the game, Peet delivered Wigan’s first Grand Final success since 2018 on Saturday night against Catalans Dragons.

A major cog in Peet’s wheel at Wigan is captain Liam Farrell who is arguably one of the greatest second-rowers that Super League has ever produced.

And, following the 10-2 win over Catalans at the weekend, Farrell hailed the impact of Peet and what he brings as a head coach.

“He was praising everyone around him and his staff members in the sheds there,” Farrell said.

“But he leads by example, he is a leader at the top and everyone follows him. He makes tough calls when needed, he puts the game plans in place with all the details and the one percenters.

“He is the reason we are where we are and sitting here as Super League champions.”

Good news for Wigan fans too, they will have four more years of Peet after the Super League winning head coach signed a new deal earlier in the season.

