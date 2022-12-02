What we know about Channel 4 fixtures for the 2023 Super League season with the likes of Hull FC and Castleford Tigers broadcast

CHANNEL 4 took rugby league by storm during the 2022 Super League season.

After signing a two-year deal with the sport for 2022 and 2023, the terrestrial broadcaster brought something fresh and dynamic to UK screens.

And, the interest from rugby league fans was evident with almost three-quarters-of-a-million people tuning into the first ever game broadcast on Channel 4 between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

Now, looking ahead to 2023, just what games have been confirmed?

Saturday 18th February

World Club Challenge

Penrith Panthers v St Helens – 7:00am

Super League Round 1 (Match 1 of 10)

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – 1:00pm

​Sunday 26th February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

Castleford Tigers v St Helens – 1:00pm

​Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1:00pm

​Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

Warrington v Hull FC – 1:00pm

​Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

St Helens v Salford – 1:00pm

​June

Super League (Match 6 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​July

Super League (Match 7 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​August

Super League (Match 8 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​Saturday 30th September

Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)

(3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th) – 1:00pm

​Saturday 7th October

Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)

(1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest) – 1:00pm