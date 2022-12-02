What we know about Channel 4 fixtures for the 2023 Super League season with the likes of Hull FC and Castleford Tigers broadcast

CHANNEL 4 took rugby league by storm during the 2022 Super League season.
After signing a two-year deal with the sport for 2022 and 2023, the terrestrial broadcaster brought something fresh and dynamic to UK screens.
And, the interest from rugby league fans was evident with almost three-quarters-of-a-million people tuning into the first ever game broadcast on Channel 4 between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.
Now, looking ahead to 2023, just what games have been confirmed?
Saturday 18th February
World Club Challenge
Penrith Panthers v St Helens – 7:00am
Super League Round 1 (Match 1 of 10)
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – 1:00pm
Sunday 26th February
Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens – 1:00pm
Saturday 25th March
Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1:00pm
Saturday 1st April
Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)
Warrington v Hull FC – 1:00pm
Saturday 13th May
Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)
St Helens v Salford – 1:00pm
June
Super League (Match 6 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
July
Super League (Match 7 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
August
Super League (Match 8 of 10)
Date and Match to be Confirmed
Saturday 30th September
Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)
(3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th) – 1:00pm
Saturday 7th October
Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)
(1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest) – 1:00pm