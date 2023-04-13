Niall Evalds on “freak injuries”, future, his time at Castleford Tigers so far and Andy Last for the main job?

IT’S fair to say that Niall Evalds has had a difficult time at Castleford Tigers so far.

Following a superb first year at The Jungle, in which the fullback helped the West Yorkshire side reach Wembley for the Challenge Cup Final, Evalds has suffered with a number of injuries.

The former Salford Red Devils star played his first game back from injury last weekend against Wakefield Trinity and has outlined how determined he is to help Castleford move up the Super League table.

“I had a month of solid rehab on my shoulder so we got it into a good place. It felt absolutely fine during the game and after the game,” Evalds said.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of games to watch but to come back for a local derby, it was a big game and both sides were desperate for the two points. The win was the main thing.

“I’ve missed too much rugby with freak injuries in the past year. I want to be out there with my teammates and it’s been tough especially when the team hasn’t been doing so well on the pitch.

“I want to play every game, before this year I played every game. We want to be looking towards those play-off spots we don’t want to be dragged down.”

Evalds went on to document those freak injuries.

“The first one I ruptured my bicep against Leeds and the second one I fractured and dislocated my shoulder which ruled me out for the season. Then I did my AC joint on the other shoulder but I’ve been rehabbing that regularly and it’s fine.

“It’s been a bit up and down. The injuries meant I missed all of last year, but the first year I played regularly and we got to a Challenge Cup Final. I just want to get out there playing.”

The fullback is out of contract at the end of the year but his focus is on getting as fit and healthy as possible.

“It’s always on your mind, I’ve got a family to provide for, but my focus has been on getting out there and performing.

“I enjoy performing, it wasn’t enjoyable being injured, I was in the gym on my own, but I just want to be out there and doing what I love doing.”

Of course, Castleford are currently under the tutelage of interim coach Andy Last and Evalds has backed his ideas so far.

“It’s been really good, Lasty (Andy Last) is a great coach and is a really positive kind of guy.

“He’s focused on the arm wrestle and getting in the grind of games. The Leeds and Wakefield games were closely fought games that we have come out on the right side of it.

“To be a champion side, they do that arm wrestle set for set, it’s something that we’ve spoken about and Lasty has emphasised it.