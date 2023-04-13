Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming speaks on potential Super League move after being linked with St Helens and Catalans Dragons

FORMER Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming has had his say on a potential move back to Super League.

Leeming has only signed a short-term deal in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans but was recently linked with St Helens and Catalans Dragons in Super League.

The 27-year-old is taking each week as it comes, aiming to make the first-team with Justin Holbrook’s men after debuting last weekend.

And it’s that lack of a deal for 2024 that is spurring Leeming on.

“I’m not signed up for next year or the year after. I feel like if I have too much of a distant focus – because it’s all coming thick and fast – it might make me take my eye off the ball what’s going on now and that’s why I’m not signed at a club for next year as things stand,” Leeming said on the BBC 5 Live Podcast.

“I wanted to go and test myself and take a calculated risk. It’s made me train super hard, it’s like I’m almost on a six month trial here so I’m training as hard as I can. I want to focus on one thing and that’s the short-term.

“I think my agent is speaking to every Super League club, St Helens and Catalans are in Super League but I would be wanting to speak to every Super League club.”

Leeming has spoken to his family as well but has outlined how the NRL suits him.

“I’ve spoken to my family about this, it’s such early days and I don’t want to jump into anything.

“I’e only been here a week, there are no complaints from my side and it suits me in the NRL with the way they train and how they play the game.”