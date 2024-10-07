Matt Peet gives Grand Final illness update on Liam Farrell and explains how Grand Final will be won by either side

MATT PEET has given an illness update on Liam Farrell after the latter was ruled out of Wigan Warriors’ 38-0 thrashing of Leigh Leopards in the Super League semi-finals last weekend.

Farrell was a late withdrawal during that game, with Peet now explaining that the second-rower will be ‘monitored’ ahead of the Grand Final against Hull KR this weekend.

If Farrell doesn’t play, however, the Warriors have a more than adequate replacement in Sam Walters, who excelled in the win over Leigh.

“We will just monitor him and see how he recovers, if he is good to go he will play,” Peet said.

“I’m confident in Sam if Liam doesn’t play as he has come off the back of a good performance but Liam Farrell has the experience in his game and what he brings to the club is huge.”

So how will the Grand Final be won by either side?

“In big games, teams you have other big games against in the past, you tend to come up against them again.

“You know what to expect from each other but it’s about who can keep their emotions in check.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast