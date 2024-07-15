RFL defends IMG role in rugby league

BY CHRIS JONES

THE RFL restated its backing for its partnership with IMG, following recent criticism by several club owners and pundits.

IMG were engaged as consultants to the governing body in 2022 and they are contracted to advise the RFL and the game’s marketing arm, RL Commercial, on some specific aspects of their operations as well as advising on broad strategic issues.

Recently, however, some clubs have expressed reservations about IMG’s role, with Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick the latest to suggest that he was losing faith in the supposed benefits IMG are bringing to the game.

However, a spokesman for the RFL has told League Express that IMG is performing in accordance with its remit.

“RL Commercial, the RFL and clubs continue to benefit from IMG’s advice and support across many areas of the sport, now in the planned second phase of the twelve-year strategic partnership agreed in 2022 – with a major focus on competition restructure (grading) and digital transformation (including the launch of SuperLeague+ which is hosted on Endeavor Streaming’s global platform), in addition to building the profile of Super League’s star players,” the RFL told League Express.

