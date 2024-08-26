Seven Super League players charged as St Helens winger Tommy Makinson given hefty ban

SEVEN Super League players have been charged following the Super League action over the weekend.

Three players from Hull KR have been charged, with Kelepi Tanginoa slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge whilst Elliot Minchella has been given a Grade B Trip. Both men, however, have received just a £250 fine with no penalty notices incurred.

However, Hull KR’s James Batchelor will sit out for one match following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, likewise John Asiata of Leigh Leopards who will be banned for one game after Grade C Dangerous Contact.

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson will have to sit out the Merseyside club’s next three games after being charged with Grade D Head Contact – he has also been fined £250.

Wigan Warriors forward Patrick Mago and London Broncos prop Rob Butler will both be available for their next respective fixtures with £250 fines after being charged with Grade B Dangerous Contact.

