Swinton Lions poach League One coach to replace departing Allan Coleman

SWINTON LIONS have turned to Hunslet’s promotion-chasing coach Alan Kilshaw to fill the vacancy which will be created by Allan Coleman’s switch to Widnes from next season.

The ex-Rochdale team chief, who has taken Hunslet to the play-offs, has signed a two-year contract with the Sale-based club, which Coleman is trying to keep in the Championship before moving on.

“Following news that our current coach Allan Coleman will be leaving, we moved quickly to conduct an extensive recruitment process in order to identify a successor,” said Swinton in a statement.

“Having subsequently spoken to Alan at length, it was clear that his ambitions and philosophy were very much in line with our own, and we were delighted to come to an agreement for him to take up the reins.

“In the meantime, we aim to respect Alan’s commitments to Hunslet, while continuing to fully support Allan Coleman through our own very important remaining Championship fixtures.

“A smooth coaching transition is the aim, incorporating careful management of our player retention and recruitment process.”

Kilshaw has also worked in the Warrington development system, with England at Youth and Academy level, and in Australia.

“Having met some of Swinton’s key personnel, the club’s ambitions were clearly evident, and with strong infrastructures already in place, I’m confident we can build on this season’s performances and align the off-field success with ongoing success on the field,” he said.

“In the short term, I will be keeping a keen eye on their results and wish them well for the remainder of the season.”

