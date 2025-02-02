Wigan Warriors’ Adam Keighran grasps Challenge Cup spirit

ADAM KEIGHRAN admits he didn’t know much about the Challenge Cup before arriving at Wigan.

But now the Australian centre can’t get enough of the famous old competition – especially after missing out on Wembley last season due to suspension.

Keighran and Co head to Sheffield on Friday to start their defence of the trophy claimed for the 21st time in the club’s history when Warrington were beaten 18-8 at Wembley in June.

Keighran, who joined from Catalans Dragons after previously playing for New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters, has a 100 percent record in the Challenge Cup, which Wigan have won more times than any other club (Leeds are next with 14 triumphs).

And the 27-year-old, who didn’t feature for the French side when they fell at their first hurdle against Warrington in 2023, wants to keep it that way.

His first match in the competition, which began back in 1896-97 when Batley were the winners (over St Helens), was also against Sheffield.

The Eagles were seen off 44-18 at Wigan, before a 60-6 trouncing of Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in the quarter-finals, then a 38-6 success against Hull KR at Doncaster in the semis.

However Keighran and prop Tyler Dupree were both handed three-match bans after transgressions during the 19-18 Super League win at Warrington in the match before the final.

“The cup was completely new to me when I came here last year, but I soon got into it,” he recalled.

“It was great to help the team progress, but obviously a big disappointment to miss out on the final.

“While I didn’t really know anything about the Challenge Cup before coming here, I knew all about Wembley.

“We want to win every game we play, and it would be great to get back there and be in the side and help build on what we did last year.

“But every game is a challenge, and going to Sheffield and playing on their (artificial) pitch will make it tougher still.”