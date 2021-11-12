Norway Grand Final will see new winners crowned

The winner of the West Coast conference, Stavanger Storm, will face North/East conference top side, Lillestrom Lions, in the Norge Rugby League Grand Final at the Randeberg Arena in Stavanger tomorrow (Saturday) to decide the champions (kick off 15.00 local time).

It will be the first time the sides have met and RL Norge president, Anne Haigh, commented: “It is fantastic that we have been able to resume and complete our domestic season after the disruption cause by Covid. I am looking forward to what will be a tough challenge and wish both teams the very best of luck ahead of the game.”

The match will be livestreamed at:

http://solidsport.com/stavanger-rugby-klubb/watch/rugby-league-norge-final-2021

STAVANGER STORM : Engerbakk, Kesarovski, Borsheim, Salmon, Nygaard, Cummins, Rodriguez, Meling, Nordtun, Danielsen, Hermansen, Saeby, Van de Pas. Subs: Andersen, Ajlt, Southee, Scheel