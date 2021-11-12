Bradford Bulls prospect signs two-year deal

Young Bradford Bulls forward Bradley Ho has signed a new two-year deal with Championship club.

The 20-year-old has made only two first-team appearances so far for the Bulls, but impressed on loan in League 1 with Coventry Bears.

Bradford head coach John Kear saw enough there to believe that Ho has great potential in the game.

“The loan spell he had at Coventry Bears really brought him on,” said Kear. “That was one of the frustrations of Covid, finding game time for players we felt had great potential.

“Brad is a big fella who we think has got a great future in the middle unit, he got that game time and I thank Coventry for that and whilst he was there he grew up by playing against men.

“He grew up and that gave us great confidence that in the next two years he will certainly develop, there may be different strategies for his development but he will develop and come into contention for first team football.”

Ho added: “I am really happy to be staying and I am looking forward to kicking on next year and building on this season.”