Match Officials course run in Norway

Following on from Stavanger Storm winning the Norge Grand Final, defeating Lillestrøm Lions 64-12, a level 1 match officials course was delivered in Norway.

Ten candidates took part at the Idrettens Hus in Ullevål, Oslo, the headquarters of the Norwegian Sports Association. The course was delivered by Rugby League Ireland match official and educator Paul Causby, trained through European Rugby League’s technical education programme, and covered all aspects of officiating.

“All candidates came with open minds and a willingness to learn,” noted Causby. “We quickly overcame some of the terminology issues which are challenged by the language barrier, and from then on in the candidates took in as much information as they could. They cannot wait for spring so that they can put their new found knowledge into practice.”

Starting in the classroom, the course progressed to giving the candidates an opportunity to demonstrate their learning in a practical session which was delivered in one of the centre’s sports halls due to the onset of the Scandinavian winter.

Participant Jostein Ryan said: “Paul delivered a great course. He took us through the different aspects of the game via discussion and analysis, explaining the laws in a clear and concise manner. The course was inspirational for me as a match official.”

Rugby League Norge intends to run a second course on the west coast next year to ensure as many members as possible can benefit, and to give those who attended the Oslo course the opportunity of a refresher. In the meantime, Causby will be maintaining contact with the newly qualified officials and providing them with opportunities to view clips and learn from others in the European match officials community.