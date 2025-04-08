NRL agrees to consider proposal to buy 33% stake in Super League

THE NRL has agreed to consider a proposal to buy a 33% stake in Super League.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has claimed that the NRL will only consider the stake if it gets complete administrative control of Super League from 2028.

The NRL is keen to grow the sport internationally and sees a potential takeover as the key to doing just that.

The Sydney Morning Herald has claimed that one of the models being considered is for the Super League competition to be renamed with one league of ten across two countries.

According to the Australian publication, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Hull FC have indicated their willingness to be part of the revolution.

The NRL has long been linked with a takeover of Super League – and that link gained even more pace earlier this season when ARL Commission chief Peter V’landys expressed his interest in growing the northern hemisphere game ahead of Wigan Warriors’ clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

“We’re looking at the UK,” V’landys told CODE Sports.

“Never say never. That’s if they want us. The first thing is there’s always two people to an agreement if they want us, we’ll certainly look at it.”

He added: “If they approached us, we’d certainly look at it.”

The RFL, RL Commercial and Super League are currently at a crossroads with regards to its future, as former RFL chairman Nigel Wood returns to lead a ‘strategic review’ into the sport.