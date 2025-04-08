Leading rugby league agent names the Super League side in “the biggest trouble”

LEADING rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has named Huddersfield Giants as the Super League side in “the biggest trouble” ahead of the game’s pivotal crossroads.

The future of rugby league has been a constant talking point in recent years, with an NRL takeover of Super League becoming increasingly likely.

What this means for the structure of the sport remains unknown, but the current IMG system sees the Giants with a score of 14.48.

Though that is 0.51 points ahead of Salford Red Devils in 12th, the on-field product of Huddersfield has been woeful during 2025 so far.

Luke Robinson’s men have failed to win a Super League game as of yet and even succumbed to a lowly Salford side beleaguered by financial issues.

For Harrison, something has got to change for the Giants.

“We expect them to be in the bottom two and they are. Nothing has shocked me other than I thought they have scrambled a few results,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“They seem to be in games and then there’s a switch off button, that usually means there is a confidence issue.

“It’s the way they get blown apart. That’s got to be worrying for the coaching staff and the club. People are putting big scores on them and quickly.

“Whether they’ve got the characters in the right areas again with people who can get you back in it, I don’t know.

“It will be interesting because of the future of the game. Huddersfield are at a pivotal point here.

“They’ve got to get a new stadium over the line. We’ve always complained about the lack of an atmosphere at Huddersfield.

“They’ve always produced a lot of academy kids but have made some weird calls. They seemed to trust the coaches and I think that’s what happened.

“Coaches haven’t been accountable, it has always been their call. I think they’re the ones in the biggest trouble.”