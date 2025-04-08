Salford Red Devils assistant Krisnan Inu comments on Kallum Watkins speculation

SALFORD RED DEVILS assistant coach Krisnan Inu is “not too sure” about speculation linking captain Kallum Watkins with Leeds Rhinos.

All Out Rugby League this morning reported that Watkins will be leaving the Red Devils for former club Leeds Rhinos following Salford’s financial issues.

Watkins had been linked with a move to Leeds earlier in the year, but nothing came of it. However, it now appears as though the Rhinos have their man.

That being said, Inu wasn’t too clued up on the situation. He said: “I’m not too sure about that (Watkins leaving).

“I haven’t really touched base on Kallum at this moment.”

That being said, Inu did explain that it would be a blow if they lost Watkins and Salford’s captain.

“It would be a blow for any team if they lost their captain, especially Kallum Watkins.

“He’s been a great leader for us and he always leads the way with his actions.

“He is a man of few words but leads from the front and the boys love him.”

Watkins has played 96 games for the Red Devils since joining the club ahead of the 2020 Super League season.

If the 34-year-old does leave then he will follow Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves), Brad Singleton (Castleford Tigers) and Tim Lafai (returning to Australia) as big-name departures.