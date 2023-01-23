NRL and Cronulla Sharks legend reveals ‘interest’ from Super League sides as he plots potential move

NRL and Cronulla Sharks legend Wade Graham has revealed ‘interest’ from Super League sides as he plots a potential move to the UK.

Graham, who has made 231 appearances for the Sharks helping them to a Grand Final win in 2016, flirted with the idea of a move to Super League last year.

The 32-year-old was linked heavily to the Catalans Dragons, but went on to sign a one-year deal with Cronulla.

Now, however, he has revealed that a potential move to the northern hemisphere could be on the cards.

“I’ve already had a few conversations with the UK teams,” the Sharks skipper said on James Graham’s The Bye Round Podcast.

“Catalans, Alex Chan (the Dragons’ General Manager) reached out and he’s a footy manager over there, so I’ve already spoken to those teams. (There was) a couple of English Super League teams once they heard Catalans were interested.

“They just contacted me to say if I wasn’t actually thinking about going over to the UK that before I decide anything, they’d like the opportunity for me to hear them out.”

Graham reveals that the Dragons actually offered him a deal to join.

“It was a pretty simple conversation I had with Catalans,” Graham said.

“They were the only one to actually offer a deal and I spoke to Alex and he was great.

“I said ‘listen mate, I’m not here to play games, I’m legitimately keen to come at some stage because of my family situation. You don’t need to try and persuade me, I’ve told you I’m interested so put your deal down what you can actually think you can manage and we’ll go from there’.”