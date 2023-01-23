NRL free agent definite on potential Super League move

THE Rugby League World Cup was not only a brilliant tournament in terms of quality on the field, it also allowed some clubless players to put themselves in the shop window.

That was true of former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers winger Josh Mansour, whose performances for Lebanon pointed to the fact that he was a free agent and free to sign.

However, despite Mansour professing his love for the culture of the UK, the Lebanese winger has revealed that a move to Super League is now off the cards given the fact that his partner is pregnant with his third child.

“I experienced the country and the culture and I really enjoyed it,” Mansour said on SEN Radio.

“I convinced the ‘missus’ to pack up our bags, head over and seek a new challenge.

“However, with a third child on the way, that kind of threw a bit of a curveball at me.”

For Mansour, there is too much ‘going on’ to consider a move to the UK, but where his future lies in the NRL it isn’t certain.

“I think I have to put that aside. I have to stay in Australia and stay close to family,” Mansour continued.

“My daughter is about to start kindergarten and there’s a lot going on.

“It would be too difficult.”

There had been a link with the Sydney Roosters as Mansour plotted his return to the NRL, but that has since gone quiet, and, with the NRL and the Rugby League Players’ Association still yet to draw a line under the sand in terms of the salary cap and the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the winger may have to continue to wait for an opportunity.