Hull FC new signing admits to ‘poor performance’ as Super League club’s fans rally behind him

HULL FC took on the Sheffield Eagles yesterday in Tony Smith’s first game in charge of the Black and Whites.

Smith’s men ended up winning 22-20 with a number of new signings on show including Brad Dwyer and Jake Clifford.

Also on show was Newcastle Knights recruit Tex Hoy, who started the game at fullback. Despite the win, Hoy believed he did not play too well, admitting so on Twitter after the game.

The 23-year-old tweeted: “Poor performance on my behalf…keep moving forward #TrustTheProcess.”

However, FC fans have well and truly rallied behind the playmaker with a number sending supportive tweets to Hoy.

One said: “Was your first game over here mate you bound to be a bit scratchy it’s a learning curve…. You’ll come good. Don’t beat yourself up over it.”

Those sentiments were echoed by another supporter who tweeted: “Rome wasn’t built in 40 mins. Rest up and get ready for 4 weeks time. Let’s go.”

Another supporter tweeted: “Very early days Tex and match conditions you won’t be used to. Exactly what these games are there for, to blow away the cobwebs.”

Another also noted the conditions in which Hoy had to play in, stating: “Mistakes happen where all human, weather conditions you won’t be use to playing. Onwards and upwards Tex.”

Another called on Hoy to not be too hard on himself: “Don’t be hard on yourself Tex. Not ideal conditions, first game, new team nothing to apologise. At least it’s shows that you care for the shirt and that badge and that’s what matters. Rest up and we go again.”

Hoy was seen walking round the ground after the game with an ice pack on his leg and one fan wished him a speedy recovery: “Mistakes happen, pre-season is the best time to make them . Hope leg is OK, and nothing too serious.”