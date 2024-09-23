NRL and Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary linked with extraordinary Super League move

NRL and Penrith Panthers superstar, Nathan Cleary, has been linked with an extraordinary move to Super League.

Cleary, who is often described as the greatest rugby league player in the world, has been the subject of a bizarre rumour linking him with a move to the northern hemisphere, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Australian publication claimed that “Cleary was considering taking a year off from the NRL to play in the UK Super League” which would allow him to be closer to his partner and Manchester City footballer Mary Fowler.

However, there is no truth whatsoever in the rumour, with Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher and Cleary’s manager George Mimis shutting down the speculation instantly.

If Cleary ever did make a move to Super League, it would be considered the greatest coup in the history of the northern hemisphere game.

However, the 26-year-old is in line to help the Panthers win yet another NRL premiership in 2024.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast