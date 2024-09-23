Talks take place over plans for unprecedented UK-French Championship

TALKS have taken place over plans for an unprecedented UK-French Championship, according to Catalan Media.

The publication has revealed that a future UK-based league could be created that would see four French teams take part in the competition.

French Federation President Dominique Baloup has disclosed that talks have been ongoing between the FFRXII and the RFL about a potential creation of a joint semi-professional competition below Super League.

Such a competition would potentially start in 2028, with the French Championship switching from the winter to the summer in order to align with the English game before a play-off series would be held followed by a potentially league competition between the two nations.

“The English agree, although nothing is signed yet,” Baloup told French newspaper La Dépêche Du Midi.

“In 2025, we will consider a change in the calendar that could come into effect in 2026 with a season running from February to September.

“With our English friends, we are considering launching a European competition in January 2026, which will initially see the French champions and the winners of the Championship face off.

“The winner of the Coupe de France would play the champions of League One and the wheelchair and women’s champions of the two countries would also meet.

“This would give four high-level matches over a weekend, a sort of European Cup for champion clubs that will be played over three seasons, from 2026 to 2028.

“The idea is to have at the end of these three years a Championship with two groups that integrate four French teams alongside the English clubs with a view of increasing professionalism of the clubs from both nations.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast