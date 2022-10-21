Rugby League World Cup refereeing appointments revealed with first-ever woman taking charge of men’s World Cup game

THE referees and officials have been confirmed for Round Two of the World Cup as history will be made with one appointment.

NRL referee Gerard Sutton of the NRL will take charge of England’s game against France at Bolton on Saturday with Robert Hicks the ‘man upstairs’.

Super League officials Chris Kendall, James Child and Marcus Griffiths will also be given opportunities to shine over the weekend, though the big talking point comes on Monday when Kasey Badger becomes the first female test referee as Tonga do battle against Wales.

Here are the match appointments in full:

Friday 21 October

Australia v Scotland, Coventry Building Society, Coventry, 7.30pm

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch Judges: Kasey Badger and Warren Turley

Reserve Referee: Neil Horton

Video Ref: James Child

Saturday 22 October

Fiji v Italy, Kingston Park, Newcastle, 2.30pm

Referee: Jack Smith

Touch Judges: Darian Furner and James Vella

Reserve Referee: Paki Parkinson

Video Ref: Tom Grant

England v France, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, 5pm

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch Judges: Liam Moore and Todd Smith

Reserve Referee: Geoffrey Poumes

Video Ref: Robert Hicks

New Zealand v Jamaica, MKM Stadium, Hull, 7.30pm

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Touch Judges: Belinda Sharpe and Aaron Moore

Reserve Referee: Ben Casty

Video Ref: Chris Kendall

Sunday 23 October

Lebanon v Ireland, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, 2.30pm

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch Judges: Tom Grant and Warren Turley

Reserve Referee: Ben Thaler

Video Ref: Ashley Klein

Samoa v Greece, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, 5pm

Referee: James Child

Touch Judges: Liam Rush and Robert Hicks

Reserve Referee: Gerard Sutton

Video Ref: Grant Atkins

Monday 24 October

Tonga v Wales, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, 7.30pm

Referee: Kasey Badger

Touch Judges: Mike Smaill and Rochelle Tamarua

Reserve Referee: Liam Moore

Video Ref: Adam Gee

Tuesday 25 October

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, 7.30pm

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch Judges: Wyatt Raymond and Paki Parkinson

Reserve Referee: Ashley Klein

Video Ref: Liam Moore