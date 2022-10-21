Rugby League World Cup refereeing appointments revealed with first-ever woman taking charge of men’s World Cup game

THE referees and officials have been confirmed for Round Two of the World Cup as history will be made with one appointment.
NRL referee Gerard Sutton of the NRL will take charge of England’s game against France at Bolton on Saturday with Robert Hicks the ‘man upstairs’.
Super League officials Chris Kendall, James Child and Marcus Griffiths will also be given opportunities to shine over the weekend, though the big talking point comes on Monday when Kasey Badger becomes the first female test referee as Tonga do battle against Wales.
Here are the match appointments in full:
Friday 21 October
Australia v Scotland, Coventry Building Society, Coventry, 7.30pm
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch Judges: Kasey Badger and Warren Turley
Reserve Referee: Neil Horton
Video Ref: James Child
Saturday 22 October
Fiji v Italy, Kingston Park, Newcastle, 2.30pm
Referee: Jack Smith
Touch Judges: Darian Furner and James Vella
Reserve Referee: Paki Parkinson
Video Ref: Tom Grant
England v France, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, 5pm
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch Judges: Liam Moore and Todd Smith
Reserve Referee: Geoffrey Poumes
Video Ref: Robert Hicks
New Zealand v Jamaica, MKM Stadium, Hull, 7.30pm
Referee: Marcus Griffiths
Touch Judges: Belinda Sharpe and Aaron Moore
Reserve Referee: Ben Casty
Video Ref: Chris Kendall
Sunday 23 October
Lebanon v Ireland, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, 2.30pm
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch Judges: Tom Grant and Warren Turley
Reserve Referee: Ben Thaler
Video Ref: Ashley Klein
Samoa v Greece, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, 5pm
Referee: James Child
Touch Judges: Liam Rush and Robert Hicks
Reserve Referee: Gerard Sutton
Video Ref: Grant Atkins
Monday 24 October
Tonga v Wales, Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, 7.30pm
Referee: Kasey Badger
Touch Judges: Mike Smaill and Rochelle Tamarua
Reserve Referee: Liam Moore
Video Ref: Adam Gee
Tuesday 25 October
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, 7.30pm
Referee: Chris Kendall
Touch Judges: Wyatt Raymond and Paki Parkinson
Reserve Referee: Ashley Klein
Video Ref: Liam Moore