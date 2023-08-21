NRL Grand Final winner sadly dies aged just 31

ht 5NRL GRAND FINAL winner Kyle Turner has sadly died aged just 31.

Turner, who won the Grand Final with the South Sydney Rabbitohs back in 2014, passed away over the weekend with his cause of death unknown.

The former played 130 grade games with the Rabbitohs, including 91 first grade games, between 2011 and 2019 and retired in 2020 after a number of serious injuries which included a fractured neck.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly paid tribute to Turner saying: “Kyle was an amazing human being.”

“He epitomised the country boy Rugby League player. He was such a tough, uncompromising player on the field, yet a lovely, generous man off the field.

“We offer our full support to his family and friends at this very difficult time, and he will always be remembered at our Club as a man that delivered a premiership to the Rabbitohs, but also a man that connected deeply with his communities.

“We will hold him close to our hearts for the rest of this season and in the years to come. Vale Kyle Turner.”

Turner’s number 15 jersey will be retired and was honoured on the interchange bench during the Rabbitohs’ fixture against the Newcastle Knights at the weekend.