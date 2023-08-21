Ex-Sky Sports pundit ‘Stevo’ calls for merger of Cumbrian rugby league clubs following financial difficulties

FORMER Sky Sports pundit Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson has called for a merger of rugby league sides in Cumbria.

Whitehaven’s financial difficulties have been laid bare in recent weeks and months, with the club having to set up a fundraiser in order to pay their players and staff.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the club revealed: “We need your help. Can everyone please share to the rugby league community and far beyond. We would greatly appreciate any donations big or small on the Go Fund me page as shared below.

“We understand that times are hard and people don’t have as much disposable income as they once did but any little amount will make a huge difference to our club and most importantly our players.

“The BoD are working tirelessly to secure new funding routes however there is no getting away from that fact the club is facing difficult times. We are grateful to everyone who has donated and shared the page and we will not give up fighting. #UpTheHaven.”

Since then, the club has raised £15,000, but Haven still remain in relegation trouble, sitting just three points above Cumbrian rivals Barrow Raiders.

Now, ‘Stevo’ feels that there should be an amalgamation of those teams in the north west.

“I am mentioning mergers,” Stevo said on the Eddie and Stevo podcast.

“I’ve been saying it for years. They produce so many wonderful players up in Cumbria.

“If they just put their heads together instead of knocking them against each other and say let’s form Cumbria.”

Of course, upon the creation of Super League back in 1996, the idea of mergers was shot down by fans of clubs such as Whitehaven, Workington Town and Barrow.

But, is Stevo right?

