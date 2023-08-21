Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott slams Super League rule following controversial moment

SKY SPORTS pundit Barrie McDermott didn’t hold back when describing a Super League rule following a controversial moment in Castleford Tigers’ away win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

There were a number of important flashpoints during the game – which was dubbed as the relegation Grand Final – one of which included a disallowed try for Josh Griffin in the first-half.

A Luke Gale kick ricocheted into Griffin’s arms but the try was refused by video referee Jack Smith because Matty Ashurst was offside and was within ten metres before the Wakefield second-rower advanced towards the ball slowly.

That being said, Ashurst didn’t affect the play and McDermott was unhappy to say the least over the incident.

“He only took a step and half towards the ball. I think this is a legitimate try. What can he do? It is a rubbish rule,” McDermott said live on Sky Sports.

“I don’t think he is advancing towards the ball, he is advancing because he is advancing.”

Castleford eventually ran out 28-12 winners with new head coach Danny Ward seemingly enjoying himself in his first game in charge.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.