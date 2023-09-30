NRL halfback Jayden Nikorima makes Super League move

NRL halfback Jayden Nikorima has made the move to Super League for the 2024 season after his release from Melbourne Storm.

The 26-year-old has found opportunities difficult to come by in the NRL, but has now signed for Catalans Dragons in a bid to help the French club assert their dominance near the top of the Super League table.

With Tyrone May leaving for Hull KR and Mitchell Pearce retiring, the Dragons have been in need of a halfback for next season and now it appears as though they have got their man.

