St Helens end Warrington Wolves’ Super League Grand Final hopes with hard-fought triumph

ST HELENS have ended Warrington Wolves’ Super League Grand Final hopes with a hard-fought 16-8 triumph.

Saints should have had the first points of the score early on when James Bell sent Mark Percival over, only for the centre to lose the ball over the line.

It was fast and frenetic throughout and finally the home side had the first points of the afternoon following a tremendous break from Curtis Sironen. The second-rower drew Matt Dufty to send Lewis Dodd under the posts. Percival converted for a 6-0 lead.

There wasn’t much between the two sides so when Jack Welsby was tipped over the horizontal three minutes before half-time, Percival went for goal and extended Saints’ lead to 8-0 at the break.

However, Warrington looked a different animal at the start of the second-half with Connor Wrench breaking and running over from 30 metres. Stefan Ratchford converted beautifully out wide to reduce the deficit to just two at 8-6.

From the resulting kick-off, Alex Walmsley was sinbinned following a shoulder charge to the head of Jordy Crowther, who had to leave the field for a HIA.

And after a strong Joe Philbin run, Ratchford was given the chance to level the scores with just under half an hour left. The Warrington centre converted to make it 8-8.

But, write off the reigning champions at your peril and Saints were back in front moments later when Percival found Tommy Makinson. Percival was able to convert for a 14-8 lead.

Matters were made worse for the Wolves from the kick-off as Joe Bullock was sent to the sinbin for a high shot on Matty Lees, but Jon Bennison squandered a brilliant chance when Welsby’s pass was put to ground with the line begging.

With eight minutes to go, another great Saints break ended with Matty Russell taking Bennison high and Percival slotted the penalty to ensure the visitors had to score twice to win at 16-8.

And that is how the scores ended as Saints held on to ensure a trip to Catalans Dragons next weekend.

St Helens

Jack Welsby

Tommy Makinson

Mark Percival

Will Hopoate

Jon Bennison

Jonny Lomax

Lewis Dodd

Matty Lees

James Roby

Sione Mata’utia

Joe Batchelor

Curtis Sironen

Morgan Knowles

Substitutes

Alex Walmsley

LMS

James Bell

Sam Royle

Tries: Dodd (25), Makinson (57)

Goals: Percival 3/3

Sinbin: Walmsley (45) – shoulder charge

Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty

Matty Russell

Connor Wrench

Stefan Ratchford

Matty Ashton

George Williams

Josh Drinkwater

James Harrison

Danny Walker

Sam Kasiano

Ben Currie

Matty Nicholson

Jordy Crowther

Substitutes

Peter Mata’utia

Daryl Clark

Joe Philbin

Joe Bullock

Tries: Wrench (43)

Goals: Ratchford 2/2

Sinbin: Bullock (60) – dangerous contact

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Ben Thaler