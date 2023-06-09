Mark Applegarth insists Wakefield Trinity still believe they can avoid relegation as Super League club nears takeover

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have endured a tremendously difficult season so far in Super League 2023.

The West Yorkshire club has failed to win a game in 15 league and cup fixtures but head coach Mark Applegarth still insists that the belief is there that Trinity can avoid relegation.

“Until it’s mathematically impossible there will always be belief there, we have just got to make sure we are giving ourselves a chance,” Applegarth said.

“We are not putting any sustained pressure on an opposition and what is what rugby league is all about at this level, putting pressure on teams and turning it into points. We need to get that sorted first and foremost.

“We are breaking first and our heads are going down and we end up getting in that vicious cycle. We will be giving everything we have got until it’s no longer mathematically possible.”

Applegarth, however, is not getting drawn into talk of a takeover at Belle Vue, with Wakefield approaching an incredibly important period in their history.

“We are all aware of the talk and when there is any news to share the club will share it.

“What’s happening behind the scenes is not something I really get involved in. I’ve got a big enough task trying to sort out the playing side of thing.”

Wakefield host Leeds Rhinos on Sunday afternoon with halfback Luke Gale 50/50 to make his debut against his former side.